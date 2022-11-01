Pike County Trial: Angela Wagner to begin testifying against son

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s mother, Angela Wagner, is at the Pike County Courthouse to begin testifying against her son in his murder trial.

George Wagner’s brother already testified against him most of last week and now his mother will take the stand at some point Tuesday.

Jake Wagner testified off camera last week and Angela Wagner will too, at the request of the prosecution.

First up on the witness stand Tuesday mornings is Matt White, a gun expert with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

On Monday, the jury heard about divers finding fragments of the murder weapons, ones George Wagner’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, told the jury last week were hidden in cement-filled buckets used to anchor a goose house in a lake.

The guns were used to kill eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families on April 21-22, 2016, according to Jake Wagner’s testimony.

The gun parts were in the water at Flying W Farms, one of many properties linked to the Wagner family that the Ohio Bureau of Investigation searched as agents worked to solve the state’s largest and most expensive murder case to date.

When Jake Wagner confessed to the killings in 2021, he led investigators to where he and his father hid the murder weapons and a truck Jake Wagner bought to drive them to and from the crime scenes.

BCI’s gun expert White took the stand Monday and told the jury how he broke the cement apart with a hammer to get to the three guns, parts and some of the ammunition.

He is showing jurors photos of the guns Tuesday: first the SKS rifle that Jake Wagner says his brother took to the killings but didn’t fire.

White pieced the weapons back together. He told the jury he was unable to fire the SKS once he did his best at re-assembling it.

White is back explaining evidence photos submitted as state's evidence. The pics show the guns, parts and ammunition found in the buckets

This is the SKS rifle George Wagner IV took to the crime scenes but did not fire once, according to his brother testimony last week@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/vCqpx1sLZh — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 1, 2022

White shows photo of SKS rifle and tells jury it's damaged, barrel of the rifle was cut off from multiple sides, he says@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/UsQ7KyoxmY — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 1, 2022

The state also is expected to play 2018 wiretaps of the Wagner family capturing conversations with George Wagner IV and his brother, Jake Wagner.

Prosecutors have said the taped conversations will corroborate their stance that George Wagner IV actively conspired with his family in the 2016 execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

BCI Criminal Intelligence Analyst Julia Eveslage will return to the stand to explain the recordings.

George Wagner IV is the first member of his family to go on trial.

He and his father, Billy Wagner, 51, have both pleaded not guilty and are fighting all 22 charges including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Jake Wagner, 28, and his mother, 52, pleaded guilty to their roles last year.

As part of their pleas, they agreed to testify against George Wagner, 31.

In exchange, prosecutors have dropped the possibility of the death penalty.

Last week, Jake Wagner calmly explained in graphic detail how he and his family planned and carried out the shooting deaths of the mother of his child, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and seven of her relatives.

Custody and control over the couple’s child, Sophia, is the motive behind the slayings, prosecutors have said.

Jake Wagner admitted on the stand he was “jealous” after Hanna May Rhoden broke up with him and began to see other men.

She gave birth to a second daughter with one of them just before Jake Wagner says he shot her in the head as she lay in bed breastfeeding.

In all, Jake Wagner says he killed four other victims besides Hanna May Rhoden: Her mother, Dana Rhoden, 37; her brothers, Chris Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, and Frankie Rhoden’s fiance, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20; and shot a sixth victim, Hanna May Rhoden’s father, Christopher Rhoden Sr.

Jake Wagner implicated his father, Billy Wagner, in the killings of Chris Rhoden Sr., Rhodens’s cousin, Gary Rhoden, and Rhoden’s older brother, Kenneth Rhoden.

Jake Wagner told the jury his older brother didn’t shoot a single person or even fire his gun once.

But he said his brother actively participated in planning and covering up slayings.

George Wagner IV also was with him and his father the night of the killings and did nothing to stop them, according to his testimony.

The judge has refused to dismiss eight counts of aggravated murder against George Wagner IV even though the state also confirms he didn’t fire a shot.

Prosecutors say he can and should be convicted of the aggravated murder charges because he conspired with his family to kill the victims and actively participated in the planning and cover-up.

