Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket hauls satellites to space for the U.S. military. (Source: SPACEX/CNN)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad.

Thick fog shrouded NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles (5 kilometers) away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines.

Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force’s satellites to their intended extra-high orbit.

This was SpaceX’s fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use. The first, in 2018, launched SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible; the next two Heavy launches followed in 2019, lifting satellites.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
Larica Brown
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

Latest News

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms an investigator is responding to a fatal...
Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum
Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior...
Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween
Deadly crash on Eastern Avenue in East End
Deadly crash on Eastern Avenue in East End
Angela Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse Tuesday morning to testify against her son,...
Angela Wagner testifies against son at Pike County massacre trial
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says