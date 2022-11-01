Speeding thought to be factor in deadly Eastern Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Excessive speed is thought to be a factor in the crash that killed a driver early Tuesday on Eastern Avenue.

Nicholas Ladnow, 42, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said he lost control of his 2003 Ford Mustang and hit a parked truck.

Officers said it is unclear if Ladnow was wearing a seatbelt.

Police are investigating to determine if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

