Speeding thought to be factor in deadly Eastern Avenue crash
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Excessive speed is thought to be a factor in the crash that killed a driver early Tuesday on Eastern Avenue.
Nicholas Ladnow, 42, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said he lost control of his 2003 Ford Mustang and hit a parked truck.
Officers said it is unclear if Ladnow was wearing a seatbelt.
Police are investigating to determine if impairment is a factor in the crash.
Call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.
