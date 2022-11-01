Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023

Taylor Swift is going on tour in 2023.
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.(Taylor Swift / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift is hitting the road. The award-winning artist announced a new tour on social media Tuesday morning.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift said in a post on Twitter.

The first part of the tour will be in stadiums across the United States with international dates to be announced soon.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and wraps up on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Swift being the first artist to claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights.”

Swift surpassed Drake, who held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
Larica Brown
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals Logo
Bengals offensive analyst unexpectedly dies at 38 years old
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
Parkland victim’s wife to shooter: ‘You will cease to exist’
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
Angela Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse Tuesday morning to testify against her son,...
Pike County Trial: Angela Wagner to begin testifying against son