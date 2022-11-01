Contests
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ coming to Paycor Stadium in July

Taylor Swift is going on tour in 2023.
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.(Taylor Swift / YouTube)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taylor Swift released dates and locations for her “The Era’s Tour” on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday morning, and one of those tour stops happens to be Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

It has been five years since Swift went on tour. The last time she was touring was in 2018 for her Reputation Stadium Tour with Charlie XCX and Camila Cabello.

In addition to the announcement, Swift says she will be bringing various artists with her on tour, such as Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, Paramore, HAIM The Band, Girl in Red and more.

Recently, Swift came out with an album called “Midnights” on Oct. 21, which is a collection of stories about 13 sleepless nights she has had throughout her life.

On Monday, the singer-songwriter achieved all top 10 spots in the Billboard Hot 100, a new record in the music industry.

RELATED: “Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100″

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” Swift tweeted Monday.

This week, “Anti-Hero” is the No. 1 song on the Billboard’s top 100 list.

