‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy

Deb Sandfoss has worked at the Colerain Township location for nearly 50 years.
Longtime McDonald's general manager surprised by boss
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A McDonald’s worker was surprised with an adorable gift from her boss on Monday.

Deb Sandfoss is a familiar face to those who frequent the Colerain Avenue McDonald’s, where she’s worked for more than 48 years.

Sandfoss joined the company in 1974 when shew as in high school. Now the location’s general manager, she never imagined it would turn into a lifelong career.

”I took the job so that I could get out of school in the afternoon and only have to attend classes in the morning,” she said. “Then I attended college, and they worked around that, and by that time I just really loved the job.”

It hasn’t always been easy, especially with the pandemic.

”With the pandemic, it’s been very hard,” Sandfoss said. “Hard to get people. Hard to keep the business open.

But the restaurant has hit its stride since early 2022, when Karen Heimkreiter took over as owner, says Sandfoss.

”Probably five months ago I asked her to help me turn this restaurant around back to where it was before COVID, and so she did that,” Heimkreiter said of Sandfoss. “I told her, ‘When you do that, I am going to buy you a new puppy,’ because she lost her dog this past year. She said, ‘You won’t do that.’ I said, ‘Ok, I will.’”

Heimkreiter made good on that promise Monday.

”This is a very precious gift to me,” Sandfoss said. “When I lost my golden, I said I would never get another dog.”

She continued: “Just to be appreciated for your work, it means a lot. To me, it means more than a paycheck.”

Sandfoss has named the pup Daisy. She says it’s a reminder that she’s not just surrounded by coworkers but by family members.

”Working with McDonald’s all these years, they’ve given me many opportunities,” she said. “It’s something anybody should take a chance on, because you never know where it’s going to go.”

