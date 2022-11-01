West Chester quadruple murder suspect’s attorneys want off case

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Attorneys for the suspect in a West Chester quadruple homicide want off his case since he can’t pay them anymore and now faces a second trial, newly filed court records show.

This comes as Gurpreet Singh, 40, faces a second trial for the 2019 shooting deaths of his wife, Shalinder Kaur, her parents: Hakikat Singh Panag and Paramjit Kaur and his wife’s aunt, Amarjit Kaur.

His first trial ended in a hung jury and mistrial last month.

Singh remains locked up at the Butler County Jail. He maintains his innocence.

“As the Court is aware, defense counsel was retained to represent Mr. SIngh back in the summer of 2019. Due to the state’s request for no bond, Mr. Singh has been in the state’s custody since July 2019 and unable to maintain gainful employment,” reads the defense’s motion to withdraw as counsel. “Accordingly, Mr. Singh has been declared indigent by this court. Given his indigent status, Mr. Singh cannot afford to pay for the services of Rittgers & RIttgers to represent him in a second trial.

“Given Mr. Singh’s indigent status, retained counsel now seeks the Court’s permission to withdraw.”

Singh “gave no objection to our withdrawal” when one of his attorneys visited him at the Butler County Jail last week, the court record states.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser recently declared “Yes, hell yes” when asked if he would try Singh again.

But the prosecutor wants a new judge.

Gmoser said he plans to ask the judge who presided over the first trial, Greg Howard, to recuse himself for the second one.

That request along with the defense motion to withdraw as Singh’s counsel will be among the issues discussed at a 1:30 p.m. hearing Tuesday.

Singh’s attorneys are listed in court records as Neil Schuett, Charles M. Rittgers and John Bernans with Rittgers & Rittgers law firm.

During the trial, his attorneys blamed the killings on Shabazz Singh Nagra, claiming he is part of the “India Land Mafia.”

Taxpayers footed the bill for Singh’s legal expenses - plus interpreters and experts - because he was declared indigent and this is a death penalty case.

Howard also granted a defense motion in September for $6,000 for Singh’s father, mother and his “religious Guru” to travel here to testify for him “in the Sentencing Phase of the case, should that phase be necessary,” court records state.

The jury was then sequestered overnight in a hotel during deliberations, another requirement in a death penalty case.

“When you total it all up, including salaries of the county employees, I think you are talking hundreds of thousands of dollars for a trial this big,” said FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mike Allen.

FOX19 NOW has asked the court administrator for expenses related to the trial including defense costs. We will update our coverage once we receive that public information.

Singh’s attorneys requested a mistrial after prosecutors disclosed potential misconduct by two fighting and name-calling jurors because their deliberations resulted in a deadlock.

The judge denied it but then eventually declared one, citing the results forms he asked jurors to fill out whether they felt continuing to deliberate would result in a unanimous verdict.

Meanwhile, death penalty issues and related expenses ultimately could be a moot point should Singh be convicted at the second trial.

The death penalty in Ohio has not been carried out in more than four years and it’s been on hold for nearly two years.

Gov. Mike DeWine halted it in 2020, saying there weren’t enough lethal injection drugs available unless state lawmakers pick an alternative execution method.

Now there is now legislation proposed in both the House and Senate to abolish the death penalty in Ohio.

A lawmaker from Greater Cincinnati, State Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and State Rep. Adam Miller (D-Columbus) are the main sponsors of the bipartisan House Bill 183.

Three Cincinnati Democrats are among the many co-sponsors: State Reps. Brigid Kelly, Sedrick Denson and Catherine Ingram.

House Bill 183 is not expected to make it to the House floor for a vote until about mid-2023.

A similar bill, SB 103, is proposed in Ohio’s Senate.

The General Assembly is not scheduled to hold voting sessions again until after the November election.

The last prisoner put to death in Ohio was a local man, Robert Van Hook, 58, of Sharonville.

He was executed on July 18, 2018, more than 30 years after murdering a man he met in a bar in downtown Cincinnati in what prosecutors say was a particularly vicious and gruesome slaying.

