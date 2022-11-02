Contests
Biden recognizes work on ‘infrastructure talent pipeline’

President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday recognizing the efforts to train people in jobs for what the White House calls three critical sectors: broadband, construction and electrification.

In a statement, the White House said Biden will acknowledge commitments from 350 organizations in 50 states and territories as part of the “Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge.”

Launched in June, the challenge was described as a call to action for employers, unions and educators, as well as charitable organizations and government agencies at all levels, to support equitable workforce development.

Union tradespeople will join the president and demonstrate how they train workers in skills critical to implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The White House credited the infrastructure package, along with the CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan, for creating millions of “good-paying union jobs” within the next several years.

Biden is planning to deliver remarks at 2:40 p.m. ET.

