Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teen

(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Wednesday for selling fentanyl to a high school student that had a near-fatal overdose, according to a U.S. District Court.

Marcus Phoenix, 33, sold narcotics to a teenager back in March 2019, U.S. Southern District of Ohio Attorney Kenneth Parker said.

According to court documents, the teen texted Phoenix and asked to buy $20 worth of “fire.” The high schooler thought “fire” meant Percocet, which they had purchased from Phoenix in the past.

The high schooler overdosed, and after two doses of Narcan failed, emergency room doctors performed surgery to save the victim’s life, court documents explained.

However, the teen was placed on life support in a medically induced coma for a week and needed extensive physical therapy to regain the ability to walk and do daily tasks, Parker mentioned.

“When teens seek out prescription opioids, they are often in fact buying counterfeit versions, which increasingly contain fentanyl,” Parker said. “My office will continue to identify, investigate and prosecute those responsible for putting deadly drugs in the hands of our youth.”

In addition, law enforcement found that Phoenix, who was on probation for aggravated drug trafficking for a prior conviction, continued to sell fentanyl in March and April that year, the attorney’s office said.

In June, a search warrant was granted, and investigators found 20 grams of fentanyl and drug trafficking paraphernalia in Phoenix’s apartment, according to Parker.

Phoenix was arrested and pleaded guilty in May 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five...
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals offensive analyst dies unexpectedly at 38 years old
The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman at an address in the area of Geneva Court and Valencia...
Man stabs female relative before being shot by officer, police chief says
Angela Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse Tuesday morning to testify against her son,...
Entire family took part in Pike County massacre, Angela Wagner tells jury: ‘Nobody’s heart was in it’

Latest News

Newport Aquarium welcomes three new sand tiger sharks.
Newport Aquarium needs help naming three new finned friends
New sand sharks arrive at Newport Aquarium
New sand sharks arrive at Newport Aquarium
Angela Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse Tuesday morning to testify against her son,...
Angela Wagner: ‘You never get away with it. You live with it.’
'Drop the knife': Police bodycam shows officer shooting armed suspect
'Drop the knife': Police bodycam shows officer shooting armed suspect