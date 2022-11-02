Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Wednesday for selling fentanyl to a high school student that had a near-fatal overdose, according to a U.S. District Court.

Marcus Phoenix, 33, sold narcotics to a teenager back in March 2019, U.S. Southern District of Ohio Attorney Kenneth Parker said.

According to court documents, the teen texted Phoenix and asked to buy $20 worth of “fire.” The high schooler thought “fire” meant Percocet, which they had purchased from Phoenix in the past.

The high schooler overdosed, and after two doses of Narcan failed, emergency room doctors performed surgery to save the victim’s life, court documents explained.

However, the teen was placed on life support in a medically induced coma for a week and needed extensive physical therapy to regain the ability to walk and do daily tasks, Parker mentioned.

“When teens seek out prescription opioids, they are often in fact buying counterfeit versions, which increasingly contain fentanyl,” Parker said. “My office will continue to identify, investigate and prosecute those responsible for putting deadly drugs in the hands of our youth.”

In addition, law enforcement found that Phoenix, who was on probation for aggravated drug trafficking for a prior conviction, continued to sell fentanyl in March and April that year, the attorney’s office said.

In June, a search warrant was granted, and investigators found 20 grams of fentanyl and drug trafficking paraphernalia in Phoenix’s apartment, according to Parker.

Phoenix was arrested and pleaded guilty in May 2021.

