Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 58-year-old woman who police say was stabbed multiple times by her stepson in the basement of their home Tuesday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Melissa Amburgy was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report states.

The circumstances of her death are listed as an apparent homicide.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital after Miami Township police say her stepson attacked her at their home in the 1300 block of Valencia Drive near Geneve Court.

The suspect, Joshua Amburgy, fled when police responded to the home at about 1 p.m. but officers tracked him to the back patio of a home nearby. Bodycam video released Tuesday shows the encounter between officers and Joshua.

He was still armed with the knife and charged at police despite repeated commands from officers to drop the weapon, according to Police Chief Mike Mills.

One officer deployed his non-lethal force, a Taser, but it missed, he said.

Another officer defended himself against the deadly threat by shooting the armed suspect in the leg.

Officers immediately rendered aid, applying a tourniquet until medics arrived.

Joshua and his female relative, Melissa, were separately airlifted in medical helicopters to hospitals, the court records state.

The chief said the suspect was in serious condition.

BCI is conducting an independent investigation of the police-involved shooting.

They charged Joshua of Miami Township with attempted murder of a peace officer and felonious assault on a peace officer, according to an affidavit filed in Clermont Count Municipal Court.

Now that Melissa has died, Miami Township police say the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to see if murder charges are warranted.

BCI Agent Doug Eveslage wrote in the affidavit:

“Officers were dispatched to a stabbing at 1376 Valencia. Dispatch advised that there was a victim in the basement of the residence and the suspect left on foot. Officers and EMS located the victim, Melissa Amburgy, and she had multiple stab wounds. The victim was moved from the residence and air-cared from the scene. Dispatch informed officers that the male suspect was behind a residence on Geneva Court. Officers located the subject, Joshua Amburgy, and he had a knife....The suspect charged the officers on scene with the knife and the suspect was shot by an officer on the scene in the leg. The suspect was secured by officers and treated by EMS and air-cared from the scene.”

Neighbors tell FOX19 NOW they are shocked by the violent incident.

They say the victim is a mother whose son lives in her basement and has “bipolar issues.”

Clermont County court records show Joshua was convicted of assault on a police officer on May 31, 2019.

Two other charges were dismissed: a felony count of assault and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

In that case, he initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and underwent three court-ordered psychiatric examinations of his mental condition at the time of the offense, court records show.

The court ultimately determined he did not meet the criteria for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity so that was withdrawn, the court docket states.

He was sentenced to probation and all three of his court-ordered psychiatric evaluations were sealed per order of the court, according to the docket.

A psychiatric evaluation was filed in that case on July 19, 2019, the court docket shows.

Then, last week, on Oct. 25, a court entry shows a Nov. 19 hearing for a “review” was scheduled.

