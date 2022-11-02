Contests
Developers submit designs for new $500 million convention center hotel

The 800-room hotel would be located directly south of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
A rendering of a possible new convention center hotel in Downtown Cincinnati from Atlanta-based...
A rendering of a possible new convention center hotel in Downtown Cincinnati from Atlanta-based Portman Holdings. It is one of four proposals received by 3CDC.(3CDC/Portman Holdings LLC)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The puzzle pieces are falling into place for a development proposal spanning Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center district, including preliminary designs for a new name-brand convention center hotel.

3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper gave an update on the convention center district to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

The hotel is expected to go on the 5th Street surface parking lot directly south of the Duke Energy Convention Center. The lot is currently owned by the Port Authority.

MORE | 3CDC unveils ‘bold’ vision for $200 million convention center redevelopment

3CDC, appointed to lead the joint city-county convention center district project, received proposals from four national hotel developers on Nov. 24. It is currently reviewing the proposals.

Leeper described the hotel and the convention center redevelopment as being intertwined.

“Although some people may think the hotel is a priority, [other] people may think the convention center is a priority, they really need each other,” he said. “It’s been clear in our discussions with our potential hotel developers, an investment in a convention center upgrade is critical to them and critical to their consideration of building what would be nearly a [$500 million] hotel at the site.”

(See all four proposals beginning on page 11 in the document embedded below, or find the document here.)

The hotel would feature 800 rooms, up to 80,000 sq.ft. of flex meeting space and junior and senor ballrooms.

The submitted designs, which are subject to change, show a building of 26-32 stories tall.

3CDC plans to host the four developers for 90-minute interviews with officials from the City of Cincinnati, Hamilton County, the Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Port Authority, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Cincinnati African American Chamber and the Cincinnati Business Committee.

Those interviews will take place in November. 3CDC will make a recommendation to the City and County, and the public bodies will then vote on whether to authorize 3CDC to enter into negotiations with that or another developer.

A final developer agreement with a financing plan could go before public officials by the first quarter of 2023.

Leeper suggested the hotel would be privately financed, at least in part.

Because the hotel would be constructed on Port Authority land, it could benefit from some unique taxing arrangements.

The Port Authority, as a public entity, does not pay property taxes on the land it owns or sales taxes on construction materials. The Port Authority could also issue bonds to fund the project backed by increment financing or lease payments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

