Enough fentanyl to kill 190K people seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people was seized Monday by an undercover Butler County task force, Sheriff Richard Jones explained.

The 570 grams of the lethal drug was found in apartments on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton, the sheriff said.

On top of the fentanyl, Sheriff Jones says law enforcement also found 660 grams of meth and 139 grams of crack cocaine at the apartments.

Sheriff Jones said the findings resulted in two people being arrested: 33-year-old Edward Fox and 38-year-old Pierre Wilson.

“We will continue to get these lethal drugs off the streets and put the drug dealers behind bars,” Sheriff Jones said.

Edward Fox, 33, is facing charges of trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, all with a major drug offender specification, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

Pierre Wilson, 38, is charged with having weapons while under disability, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

