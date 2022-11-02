Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday.

Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move its local operations from the Cincinnati Greyhound station to a temporary terminal at 398 E. Galbraith Road, just off Interstate 75 near McCluskey Chevrolet.

Greyhound and Barons began operations Tuesday from the new pick-up and drop-off location.

The exit by Greyhound and Barons from the terminal paves the way for future development of the old Greyhound site near the Hard Rock Casino.

The Greyhound station was sold last year for $4.25 million to Downtown-based Chavez Properties.

Chavez plans to eventually operate a parking lot on the Greyhound site until it can be sold to a developer.

Future use of the site might include office, retail or residential development, even a new hotel, according to Martin Chavez II, asset manager with the family-owned parking facilities and commercial real estate firm.

“This is an attractive, underutilized piece of real estate, and we purchased the property with a long-range goal of sale and redevelopment,’’ Chavez officials told The Enquirer in an email. “This real estate is destined for better use.’’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.