Homeowner shoots suspected burglar in the buttocks in Warren county, police say

Police arrived to the scene at 3:25 a.m.
By Ken Brown and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in the buttocks after an attempted burglary in a residential area early Wednesday in Warren County, according to the City of Franklin Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Park Avenue at 3:25 a.m. for a suspected burglar who was shot.

Jeffrey Carl, 36, of Franklin, allegedly broke into a home when the homeowner shot him in the buttocks, Franklin Lt. Brian Pacifico confirmed.

Police say Carl fled on foot and was later found by a K-9 hiding in a shed in a different yard.

The suspect was taken to Atrium Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is being charged with burglary, Pacifico added.

Carl was later transported to the Franklin Police Department, Pacifico said.

