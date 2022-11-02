Contests
Jury: Officer must pay man’s family $4.4M in fatal shooting

Euclid Police
Euclid Police(Euclid Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car must pay his family $4.4 million.

An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away in 2017.

The shooting had inflamed racial tensions in Euclid, a Cleveland suburb, and a grand jury declined to indict Rhodes after hearing evidence from prosecutors.

The jury’s finding stemmed from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Stewart’s mother.

