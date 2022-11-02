Contests
Multi-vehicle crashes closes NB I-75, damages overpass in Monroe

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 has been reopened but traffic is still backed up following multiple vehicle crashes on both the highway and the Ohio 63 overpass, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol and Monroe police.

The ramp from southbound I-75 to eastbound Ohio 63 also is open again after it shut down closed as is the ramp from eastbound Ohio 63 to northbound I-75, ODOT Cincinnati tweeted.

A dump truck struck a vehicle and then a barrier on the Ohio 63 overpass at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, Monroe police dispatchers confirm.

The debris from the barrier wall fell off the overpass and onto the northbound lanes of the highway, causing more crashes there, dispatchers say.

Injuries are reported, according to both OSP and Monroe police dispatchers.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

