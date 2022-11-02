Contests
Newport Aquarium needs help naming three new finned friends

Newport Aquarium welcomes three new sand tiger sharks.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) - Newport Aquarium is now home to three new sand tiger sharks, two males, and one female, and they need names.

They will join shark rays Sweet Pea, Sunshine, and Scooter in the Surrounded by Sharks exhibit.

The nearly seven-foot-long sand tiger sharks may look aggressive, but they are not considered a threat to humans, according to aquarium officials.

But like many sharks, rising seas, shark finning, and other man-made problems threaten their existence. In some parts of the world, this vulnerable population is critically endangered, the aquarium notes.

In partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Newport Aquarium will study the sand tiger sharks to help contribute to global education and conservation efforts.

The aquarium and sand tiger sharks are part of AZA’s Species Survival Plan which allows biologists to learn and share information about the animals and aid in reproduction.

“We are thrilled and humbled to care for these sharks and help scientists around the world make sure these beautiful creatures survive and thrive on earth,” said Newport Aquarium General Curator Kelly Sowers.

The aquarium announced a limited-time offer where annual pass purchases get two additional months free.

To learn more about the office, submit your name suggestions for the sand tiger sharks and get tickets, visit NewportAquarium.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

