Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pacman Jones to serve as Ruler of the Jungle for Week 9

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL wild card playoff football game in Houston. Veteran cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The 35-year-old Jones had his best NFL seasons while Broncos current head coach Vance Joseph was his secondary coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Bengals All-Pro selection is returning to Paycore Stadium to serve as the Ruler of the Jungle.

Adam “Pacman” Jones was announced by the Bengals as this week’s honorary leader for pregame festivities.

Pacman spent eight seasons in Cincinnati from 2010 through 2017. He was an All-Pro in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

>> Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver <<

Hopefully, the Bengals can feed off the energy Pacman is sure to bring on Sunday as they look to rebound from Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Before Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, FOX19 NOW Sports’ Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch will have special pregame coverage you won’t want to miss.

The Bengals and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five...
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals offensive analyst dies unexpectedly at 38 years old
The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman at an address in the area of Geneva Court and Valencia...
Man stabs female relative before being shot by officer, police chief says
Angela Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse Tuesday morning to testify against her son,...
Entire family took part in Pike County massacre, Angela Wagner tells jury: ‘Nobody’s heart was in it’

Latest News

Former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a...
Pete Rose to place first bet at Hard Rock Sportsbook on Jan. 1
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) warms up prior to his NFL football game...
Bengals could be without Awuzie for remainder of season, per report
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals offensive analyst dies unexpectedly at 38 years old
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety...
Bengals offense sputters without Chase in blowout loss to Browns