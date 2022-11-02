Pacman Jones to serve as Ruler of the Jungle for Week 9

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Bengals All-Pro selection is returning to Paycore Stadium to serve as the Ruler of the Jungle.

Adam “Pacman” Jones was announced by the Bengals as this week’s honorary leader for pregame festivities.

Pacman spent eight seasons in Cincinnati from 2010 through 2017. He was an All-Pro in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

This week's Ruler of The Jungle: @REALPACMAN24



You already know he's bringing the hype 😎 pic.twitter.com/xhBSY2Iv2N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 2, 2022

>> Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver <<

Hopefully, the Bengals can feed off the energy Pacman is sure to bring on Sunday as they look to rebound from Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Before Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, FOX19 NOW Sports’ Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch will have special pregame coverage you won’t want to miss.

The Bengals and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.