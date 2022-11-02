CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday in Price Hill, archeologists started the first phase of work to restore and properly honor those buried in Potter’s Field Cemetery that has been ignored for decades.

The cemetery has been in poor condition since the 1980′s and the project to restore it has been led by the community.

Price Hill community leads project to restore cemetery forgotten over the years

