School shooter threat made against middle school in Colerain determined to be false

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northwest Local School District reported Wednesday morning a false threat was made against Pleasant Run Middle School.

A heavy amount of police was dispatched to the middle school in response to an active shooter, according to the school district.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Police have blocked off Cranbook & Pippin Rd. outside of Pleasant Run Middle School, after reports of an active shooter inside of the school. After investigation it was found this was a false alarm. Parents are still picking up their kids @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4kztC5Wm1u — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) November 2, 2022

All Northwest Local Schools went into lockdown while police investigated the scene, the district added.

According to Northwest Local School District’s Facebook page, no one was hurt and everyone is safe.

Pleasant Run Elementary & Middle will go to normal student pickup at 11:45 a.m., Colerain police announced. Also at that time, Pippin Road will reopen.

