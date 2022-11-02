Contests
School shooter threat made against middle school in Colerain determined to be false

(MGN)
By Mary LeBus and Morgan Parrish
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northwest Local School District reported Wednesday morning a false threat was made against Pleasant Run Middle School.

A heavy amount of police was dispatched to the middle school in response to an active shooter, according to the school district.

All Northwest Local Schools went into lockdown while police investigated the scene, the district added.

According to Northwest Local School District’s Facebook page, no one was hurt and everyone is safe.

Pleasant Run Elementary & Middle will go to normal student pickup at 11:45 a.m., Colerain police announced. Also at that time, Pippin Road will reopen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

