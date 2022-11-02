Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended

Two officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Source: WABC via CNN)
Two officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Source: WABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The man who authorities said wounded two Newark police officers as they attempted to question him about a previous shooting was taken into custody Wednesday.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II will hold a news conference later in the day to discuss the apprehension of Kendall Howard, 30, who was charged Tuesday with the attempted murder of the two officers.

The gunfire erupted Tuesday outside an apartment building in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of Newark Liberty International Airport. Frightened residents were forced to remain inside as police blocked off nearby streets to search for the gunman.

Two officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. This video shows aerial footage of the scene (NO AUDIO). (Source: WABC via CNN)

One officer was shot in the leg. The other officer’s neck was grazed by a bullet that lodged in his shoulder, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

The two officers returned fire and the gunman fled into the apartment building, Baraka said. But the gunman managed to escape capture until his apprehension.

Police had responded about 1 p.m. after a citizen who had seen a flyer about a previous shooting called in a tip about the suspect’s possible identity, according to Baraka. Police were exiting the building when they encountered the suspect in the parking lot and, during an altercation, he pulled a gun and began shooting, the mayor said.

A video taken by a bystander and posted online appeared to show someone helping an officer off the ground and soon after, others in uniform helping the limping officer into a car.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching on top of and around the base of at least one multistory apartment building.

Elijah Moore was in his bedroom when he heard gunshots ring through his neighborhood. He immediately moved away from the window after hearing what he said were “a lot of shots,” possibly more than a dozen.

“I didn’t know what to do, if they were getting into my building,” said Moore, 33.

He turned on the television where he learned more about the shooting. His panic subsided minutes later, he said, when he saw police swarming his neighborhood.

Authorities charged Howard with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five...
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals offensive analyst dies unexpectedly at 38 years old
The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman at an address in the area of Geneva Court and Valencia...
Man stabs female relative before being shot by officer, police chief says
Angela Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse Tuesday morning to testify against her son,...
Entire family took part in Pike County massacre, Angela Wagner tells jury: ‘Nobody’s heart was in it’

Latest News

Newport Aquarium welcomes three new sand tiger sharks.
Newport Aquarium needs help naming three new finned friends
New sand sharks arrive at Newport Aquarium
New sand sharks arrive at Newport Aquarium
President Joe Biden speaks at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Biden administration spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs
Angela Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse Tuesday morning to testify against her son,...
Angela Wagner: ‘You never get away with it. You live with it.’
President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Biden recognizes work on ‘infrastructure talent pipeline’