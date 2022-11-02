Suspected burglar shot in the buttocks by homeowner in Warren County, police say

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in the buttocks after an attempted burglary in a residential area early Wednesday in Warren County, according to the City of Franklin Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Park Avenue at 3:25 a.m. for a suspected burglar who was shot.

Jeffrey Carl, 36, of Franklin, allegedly broke into a home when the homeowner shot him in the buttocks, Franklin Lt. Brian Pacifico confirmed.

Police say Carl fled on foot and was later found by a K-9 hiding in a shed in a different yard.

The suspect was taken to Atrium Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is being charged with burglary, Pacifico added.

Carl was later transported to the Franklin Police Department, Pacifico said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.