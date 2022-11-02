Contests
Warming trend ahead of weekend rain chances

Wednesday is the coolest day of the extended forecast
Wednesday is the coolest day of the 7 day forecast as 70s stick around going into next week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon will have variably cloudy skies with highs only getting into the mid 60s. Winds will also be light with decreasing clouds just before sunset.

Expect clear skies tonight as patchy dense fog will redevelop late into Thursday morning, which may cause some slowdowns for the Thursday morning commute.

Sunny skies are on the way for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s. Gusty winds on Saturday move in ahead of rain that arrives Saturday afternoon and evening under mostly cloudy skies. Rain will be on and off through Sunday morning, but will end before the lunch hour Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low 70s through early next week. We can’t rule a stray shower on Monday, but most of the tri-state is dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Election Day on Tuesday will have a high of 71 with sunshine.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the middle of November with below normal precipitation also in the forecast.

