Double-fatal crash involving semi truck outside Wilmington

The head-on crash caused the semi to jackknife.
(WABI)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead Wednesday in a crash involving a semi truck.

It happened around 4:14 p.m. on US-68 south of Center Road outside Wilmington, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Eric Ford, 31, of Sabina, was driving south on US-68 in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer as Dustin Morrison, 29, of Dayton, was driving north in a 2017 Freightliner semi.

Ford went across the center line and hit the front of the semi, according to OSP.

The crash sent the vehicles off the east side of the road. The semi hit a utility pole and jackknifed.

Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, also of Sabina, died at the scene.

EMS transported Morrison first to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington and then to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

