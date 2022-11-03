Cincinnati fire trucks dwindling and worn out, union president says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department says the trucks and ambulances it uses every day are getting worn out.

CFD is providing the live-saving coverage needed when called, but Local 48, CFD’s union, says budgetary concerns are causing hiccups.

Matt Alter, Local 48 president, says it comes down to the wear and tear of CFD’s “basic tools.”

“The fire trucks are our tool,” Alter said. “They don’t just get us there. They have pumps, ladders and various things on them so that we can protect the public. They get worn out.”

CFD has 26 stations that run on average 210,000 responses annually, which includes ambulance calls.

Alter points to the bumper of a backup truck that’s sideswiped and missing a door component. Even the spares are damaged, he says. And even the spares are a sparse commodity.

“We are candidly at a point right now where it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with routine maintenance because we don’t have the fleet to do it,” he said.

Sometimes simple maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations are placed on the back-burner.

“Because we just don’t have the spare fleet to do it,” Alter said. “You know, as a fire truck goes out of service, there have been times we didn’t have spare trucks to keep fire companies in service.”

Alter met Tuesday with City Administration to bring the concerns to light. He says he got positive feedback with commitments to help.

He says they have agreed to fund the general capital reserve by 8 percent of the general fund. It’s a step in the right direction, he says.

But even with money coming in, supply chain issues remain. Pre-pandemic it took at most a year to get a new fire truck on the streets. Now it could take two.

CFD remains committed to ensuring there isn’t a call it can’t answer.

“We are working with other departments in our community that if, for some reason, we had a fire truck that broke down or went out of service, we still have a fire struck we can use,” Alter said.

He adds the City will get one new fire engine in January and a ladder engine in early spring along with two new ambulances.

