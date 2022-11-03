Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A U.S. Postal Service employee embezzled thousands while trafficking illegal drugs.

Kerry Beech Jr., 31, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Beech worked for USPS from 2013-2021 including time as a supervisor the Parkdale Post Office in Cincinnati, court documents show.

In 2020, Beech was paid to intercept 28 packages from the mail system and hand deliver them himself, according to Kenneth Parker, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

He received $500 per package from the person to whom he delivered them.

Federal agents seized four of the packages in July 2020. The packages contained fentanyl and methamphetamines. Parker did not disclose the amounts, and the case documents are sealed.

Agents subsequently found $4,500 cash and a loaded pistol in his car.

Beech was charged in September 2022.

Mail theft by a USPS employee is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Parker announced the plea entered today before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett and commended the investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service and United States Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General.

