Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation

The USPS supervisor waspaid cash to intercept and hand-deliver packages.
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service says it has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles. That keeps the Postal Service on track for taking delivery of the first of the electric- and gas-powered delivery vehicles next year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who’ve soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service from 1987 to 1994. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A U.S. Postal Service employee embezzled thousands while trafficking illegal drugs.

Kerry Beech Jr., 31, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Beech worked for USPS from 2013-2021 including time as a supervisor the Parkdale Post Office in Cincinnati, court documents show.

In 2020, Beech was paid to intercept 28 packages from the mail system and hand deliver them himself, according to Kenneth Parker, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

He received $500 per package from the person to whom he delivered them.

Federal agents seized four of the packages in July 2020. The packages contained fentanyl and methamphetamines. Parker did not disclose the amounts, and the case documents are sealed.

Agents subsequently found $4,500 cash and a loaded pistol in his car.

Beech was charged in September 2022.

Mail theft by a USPS employee is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Parker announced the plea entered today before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett and commended the investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service and United States Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the Greyhound location in Downtown Cincinnati.
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman at an address in the area of Geneva Court and Valencia...
Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Multi-vehicle crashes on Ohio 63 damaged the overpass Wednesday morning. A dump truck hit a...
Multi-vehicle crashes close NB I-75, damages overpass in Monroe
Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.
200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Latest News

Fabric from the sweatshirt was found lodged in the slide of the weapon, the sheriff said.
Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Brown County, sheriff says
Kristian Hemmitt
Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old now ruled competent for trial
Darrin Johnson, 26, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021 after he allegedly assaulted a UC student for...
Federal judge charges Cincinnati man with hate crime after alleged race-based assault
Northern Kentucky University was recently approved for a program through NASA that will explore...
NKU part of NASA’s mission to explore space elements, matter