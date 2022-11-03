Cincinnati Zoo pays tribute to Fiona with new nutcracker statue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo revealed Thursday morning that the new PNC Festival of Lights nutcracker will be a hippo for the show’s 40th anniversary.

The hippo head took a year to create for the 24-foot-tall nutcracker statue. It is a tribute to the zoo’s most popular resident -- Fiona.

“This nutcracker is truly unique,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Vice President of Marketing and Visitor Experience Chad Yelton said. “It’s 24 feet tall, 8 feet wide, and looks just like Fiona! COST of Wisconsin did an incredible job putting her together.”

Timeline of Hippo Nutcracker

Fans of Fiona will have fun finding the hidden details that are part of the famous hippo’s story.

A few “Easter Eggs” to look for include:

The six watermelon slices on her belt

A camera as her belt buckle

The 29 buttons on her coat

Her new baby brother, Fritz

The nutcracker has been a PNC Festival of Lights tradition for decades, and the last two have been a rhinoceros and a lion, according to the zoo’s archives.

The new hippo statue can be found at main entrance of the zoo for the PNC Festival of Lights show Nov. 18, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.

