Cincinnati Zoo pays tribute to hippos with new nutcracker statue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo revealed Thursday morning that the new PNC Festival of Lights nutcracker will be a hippo.

The hippo head took a year to create for the 30-foot-tall nutcracker statue, the zoo’s spokesperson said. It is a tribute to the zoo’s most popular residents -- Tucker, Bibi, Fiona and now Fritz.

The nutcracker has been a PNC Festival of Lights tradition for decades, and the last two have been a rhinoceros and a lion, according to the zoo’s archives.

The new hippo statue can be found at main entrance of the zoo for the PNC Festival of Lights show Nov. 18, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.

