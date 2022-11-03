Contests
Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old now ruled competent for trial

Kristian Hemmitt
Kristian Hemmitt(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A worker at a Cincinnati daycare accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old is now competent to stand trial at this time, a judge determined Thursday.

Kristian Hemmitt was originally ruled incompetent for trial and ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months before she could be re-evaluated, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody said in June.

Hemmit was indicted earlier this year on charges of assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Surveillance video captured the alleged crimes.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Hemmitt assaulted the toddler on March 3 at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center in Westwood.

Hemmitt grabbed the child by the hair, lifting the victim off the ground, and then dragged the toddler about 10′ across the room, according to Deters.

While still clutching the 1-year-old’s hair, Hemmitt jerked the victim back and forth, ripping hair from the scalp.

Hemmitt tried covering up the toddler’s bald spots and threw the hair away in a trash can, Deters said and court records show.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 19.

