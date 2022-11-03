Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father has now been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter following the death of his 3-year-old son in October, according to Hamilton County court records.

Deangelo Davis, 37, was originally charged with endangering children in connection with the shooting, Cincinnati police wrote in the arrest report. On Thursday, he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, the court documents show.

His son, Dmarian Siempre, died on Oct. 23 after he was shot by his dad’s loaded gun, police announced earlier in the investigation.

They said the gun was left in a spot where Siempre and another child, age six, had access to it inside a home on Roe Street.

Davis’ arrest report following the incident did not clarify if the 3-year-old shot himself or if someone else pulled the trigger.

Siempre was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

