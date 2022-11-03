Contests
Federal judge charges Cincinnati man with hate crime after alleged race-based assault

Darrin Johnson, 26, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021 after he allegedly assaulted a UC student for...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with committing a federal hate crime after he allegedly assaulted an Asian American student based on the victim’s race, according to U.S. Southern District Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday morning.

According to the indictment, Johnson physically attacked an Asian American victim on Calhoun Street at the University of Cincinnati on Aug. 17, 2021.

Allegedly, the suspect made racial comments toward the victim, including, “Go back to your country ... You brought the kung flu here ... You’re going to die for bringing it,” court documents say.

In addition, Johnson allegedly threatened to kill the victim, according to the charge documents.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a minor concussion and facial lacerations after the suspect allegedly punched the student in the side of the head, which made the victim hit their head on a parked car’s bumper.

Parker says two witnesses saw the incident and intervened until law enforcement arrived.

In October 2021, Johnson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation and was sentenced to almost one year in prison.

If convicted of a federal hate crime, Johnson could face up to 10 years in prison, Parker said.

