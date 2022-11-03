Hamilton County judge rules on continued jail time for sex offender who served sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Prosecutors say a convicted sex offender who served his sentence remains a threat to society, but a juvenile court judge on Tuesday refused to grant their request that he stay locked up.

The case is complicated by the fact the sex offender, 21-year-old Sean Deerwester, was a juvenile when he committed the crimes.

Deerweister was charged in 2019 with raping a 5-year-old and the importuning of three other children under the age of 13, according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

He pleaded guilty to the rape in juvenile court two months before his 18th birthday and received a three-year sentence in juvenile detention. He was also assigned to a sex-offender treatment program.

Now three years later, Deerweister has served out his sentence, but Clausing says there were red flags that made the prosecutor’s office second-guess releasing him.

Deerweister didn’t complete the treatment program, Clausing says. She also says he was exhibited predatory-like behavior, including grooming younger inmates, up through the duration of his sentence.

“Mind you, at this point, he’s a 21-year-old man in a prison full of children,” Clausing said. “The inmates he’s touching, grooming, whose underwear he’s stealing, are 14-, 15-, 16-year-old boys.”

Clausing says additional allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced while Deerweister was in custody.

Because of that, the prosecutors asked that he be kept behind bars. The Department of Youth Services requested the same.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom ruled against them, saying the prosecution had plenty of time to make the request and furnish evidence but instead acted far too late and didn’t meet the burden of proof.

“The decision in this case is not meant to minimize the victim’s suffering or continued trauma. This was a difficult case where the Prosecutor asked the Court to send the defendant to adult prison for 15 years to life based on his behavior in the Department of Youth Services. While the law allows that to happen, it also requires the Prosecutor to present evidence to meet their burden of proof, which they did not do in this case,” said Bloom.

She continued: “The Prosecutor had multiple years to ask the Court to impose the prison sentence. Instead, they failed to do so, waited until the last minute, and then presented minimal evidence that was legally insufficient to grant their request. The defendant did not commit any new crimes. He was released to a different state, where he will register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.