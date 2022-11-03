Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Joey Chestnut to gobble down Frisch’s pumpkin pies

Competitive eaters Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut pose for photos with their record number of...
Competitive eaters Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut pose for photos with their record number of hot dogs eaten at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)(Julia Nikhinson | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Chestnut is known for breaking records when it comes to hot dog eating but now he’s going to take on a Cincinnati favorite.

Chestnut will attempt to eat 24 slices of Frisch’s pumpkin pie in three minutes to celebrate the Thanksgiving season.

He will be at Frisch’s Mainliner, 5670 Wooster Pike, on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. with the pie-eating to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Chestnut will also be available for autographs and pictures with fans.

People who come to the event will receive a $5 gift card as well as a free Frisch’s Santa hat.

In addition, customers who order two or more pieces while at the event will receive a free Frisch’s pie cutter.

The restaurant chain is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman at an address in the area of Geneva Court and Valencia...
Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A view of the Greyhound location in Downtown Cincinnati.
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
Multi-vehicle crashes on Ohio 63 damaged the overpass Wednesday morning. A dump truck hit a...
Multi-vehicle crashes close NB I-75, damages overpass in Monroe
Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.
200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Latest News

First Alert Thursday Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Hamilton County judge rules on continued jail time for sex offender who served sentence
Cincinnati fire trucks dwindling and worn out, union president says
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update