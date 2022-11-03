Joey Chestnut to gobble down Frisch’s pumpkin pies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Chestnut is known for breaking records when it comes to hot dog eating but now he’s going to take on a Cincinnati favorite.

Chestnut will attempt to eat 24 slices of Frisch’s pumpkin pie in three minutes to celebrate the Thanksgiving season.

He will be at Frisch’s Mainliner, 5670 Wooster Pike, on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. with the pie-eating to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Chestnut will also be available for autographs and pictures with fans.

People who come to the event will receive a $5 gift card as well as a free Frisch’s Santa hat.

In addition, customers who order two or more pieces while at the event will receive a free Frisch’s pie cutter.

The restaurant chain is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary.

