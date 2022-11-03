Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Brown County, sheriff says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it appears he was accidentally shot by his own gun.

Joseph Hauser, 30, of Mt. Orab, was found dead Tuesday by his girlfriend in the backyard of their home on State Route 68 around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene and found a 9mm handgun in the pocket of Hauser’s sweatshirt, according to Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Fabric from the sweatshirt was found lodged in the slide of the weapon, the sheriff said.

It appears the gun was discharged from inside Hauser’s sweatshirt, he explained. The 30-year-old had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Sheriff Ellis says the investigation is ongoing.

