Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Brown County, sheriff says

Fabric from the sweatshirt was found lodged in the slide of the weapon, the sheriff said.
Fabric from the sweatshirt was found lodged in the slide of the weapon, the sheriff said.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it appears he was accidentally shot by his own gun.

Joseph Hauser, 30, of Mt. Orab, was found dead Tuesday by his girlfriend in the backyard of their home on State Route 68 around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene and found a 9mm handgun in the pocket of Hauser’s sweatshirt, according to Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Fabric from the sweatshirt was found lodged in the slide of the weapon, the sheriff said.

It appears the gun was discharged from inside Hauser’s sweatshirt, he explained. The 30-year-old had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Sheriff Ellis says the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the Greyhound location in Downtown Cincinnati.
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman at an address in the area of Geneva Court and Valencia...
Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Multi-vehicle crashes on Ohio 63 damaged the overpass Wednesday morning. A dump truck hit a...
Multi-vehicle crashes close NB I-75, damages overpass in Monroe
Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.
200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Latest News

Kristian Hemmitt
Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old now ruled competent for trial
Darrin Johnson, 26, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021 after he allegedly assaulted a UC student for...
Federal judge charges Cincinnati man with hate crime after alleged race-based assault
Northern Kentucky University was recently approved for a program through NASA that will explore...
NKU part of NASA’s mission to explore space elements, matter
Police said the gun was left in a spot where the 3-year-old and another child, age six, had...
Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs