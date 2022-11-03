Contests
Man waved hammer, knife in Fairfield Township police shooting

A man brandished a hammer and a knife at Fairfield Township police officers Wednesday night, a news release says. Police say when the man did not respond to commands to drop the weapons, one of the officers shot him.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield Township officer shot a man who police say brandished a hammer and knife when they responded to a mobile home park Wednesday night.

Fairfield Township police say they arrived at Camargo Park near Route 4 around 8 p.m. for a call of an emotionally disturbed person.

Police were speaking to family members when the man came out of a mobile home with a hammer and a knife and moved toward the officers, a news release from the Fairfield Township Police Department says.

Police Chief Robert Chabali says officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapons but he continued to move toward them.

Chief Chabali says officers then shot the man and he went back into the home.

They subdued him and performed first aid, according to the news release.

Fairfield Township medics took the man to UC West Chester where he is listed in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

