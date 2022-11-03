Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’

FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month...
FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month in the U.S.(Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is entering a new era - one with commercial breaks.

The streaming service is rolling out the “basic with ads” subscription plan Thursday.

This tier costs $6.99 per month in the U.S.

It features much of what is available on the Netflix basic plan but has about five minutes of ads an hour.

The spots will be about 30 seconds long each and will air before and during programs.

This is the first time commercials will air in the company’s 25-year history.

Netflix subscriptions are down this year, and its stock has plummeted.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman at an address in the area of Geneva Court and Valencia...
Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges
A view of the Greyhound location in Downtown Cincinnati.
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Multi-vehicle crashes on Ohio 63 damaged the overpass Wednesday morning. A dump truck hit a...
Multi-vehicle crashes close NB I-75, damages overpass in Monroe
Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.
200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Latest News

The Cincinnati Zoo revealed that their next new nutcracker is a hippo Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Cincinnati Zoo pays tribute to Fiona with new nutcracker statue
Timeline of Hippo Nutcracker
Timeline of Hippo Nutcracker
Giant nutcracker installed at Cincinnati Zoo for Festival of Lights
Giant nutcracker installed at Cincinnati Zoo for Festival of Lights
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths