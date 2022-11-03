Contests
Officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township

The scene of a shooting at a Fairfield Township mobile home park.
The scene of a shooting at a Fairfield Township mobile home park.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.

The shooting happened sometime after officers got to the scene.

No officers were injured.

The person shot was transported to a local hospital.

BCI is on-scene investigating.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

