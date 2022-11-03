Officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.

The shooting happened sometime after officers got to the scene.

No officers were injured.

The person shot was transported to a local hospital.

BCI is on-scene investigating.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

Steve Irwin confirmed that this is an officer involved shooting and that BCI has taken over the investigation.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4ayN18cBr4 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) November 3, 2022

