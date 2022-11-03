Contests
Sunny stretch through Friday before weekend rain

Friday will also be very warm ahead of Saturday rain chances
Rain arrives on Saturday, but will move out of the tri-state by Sunday for a dry Bengals game.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 70s with light southerly winds.

Friday morning will be in the upper 40s with clear skies and some river valley fog possible, but not as widespread or as dense as previous mornings. Sunshine once again for Friday afternoon as very warm air pushes highs in the low-to-mid 70s. The record high for Cincinnati on November 4 is 79° back in 2003, so this will not be record-breaking warmth. Clouds will move in late in the day ahead of a system that will bring rain in the weekend.

Saturday morning starts off dry with cloudy skies, but scattered showers move in Saturday midday and last through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Total rainfall amounts will range from 0.10″ to 0.50″ - nothing significant, but certainly needed in the tri-state as the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is still under a Moderate Drought on the US Drought Monitor.

Sunday will be dry with decreasing clouds, but there won’t be much of a change with temperatures. The weekend will feature highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Next week will start off dry with sunshine through the middle of the work week with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s. Expect above normal temperatures through the middle of the month of November and near normal precipitation as rain chances increase going into the end of next week.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the middle of November with below normal precipitation also in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

