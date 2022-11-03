Contests
What Ohio voters need to know about Issue One

Election Day is Nov. 8 and one of the significant issues on the ballot for voters to decide on...
Election Day is Nov. 8 and one of the significant issues on the ballot for voters to decide on is Issue One - bail reform.
By Chris Riva
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Election Day is Nov. 8 and one of the significant issues on the ballot for voters to decide on is Issue One - bail reform.

Voters will decide if there will be a change to the state constitution pertaining to bail.

It would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority to determine bail amounts and conditions if passed.

Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them.

What Ohio voters need to know about Issue One

