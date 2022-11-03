Contests
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds

A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY, PARKER MANNING)
By Rene Marsh
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A U.N. group of researchers has released a new alarming report about our planet’s climate crisis.

The group discovered that a third of the planet’s most iconic glaciers are on track to disappear in the next 30 years, whether global warming is slowed or not.

Among the glaciers on the brink of vanishing are those in two of the most visited U.S. national parks, Yosemite and Yellowstone.

The sobering finding was based on satellite data.

Repeat photography documents the vanishing glaciers through time.

“Glaciers are one of the most valuable indicators of climate change because they are visible, we can see with our eyes the retreat of a glacier,” said Tales Carvalho Resende, a project officer for the natural heritage unit of UNESCO.

The report found that one-third of the planet’s glaciers identified by the U.N. as locations of significance are set to disappear.

Scientists warn the impact will be felt a world away.

“Glacial retreat is contributing to about 5% of global sea level rise. The impacts of this melting can be seen in our daily lives through, for instance, floods as well as coastal erosion and even tsunamis,” Resende said.

Glacier melt was believed to have contributed to two catastrophic floods this summer.

At Yellowstone National Park, torrential rain and abnormally warm temperatures caused a wave of snowmelt that produced a foot of runoff and dangerous flooding.

And in Pakistan, intense monsoon rainfall coupled with glacial melt following extreme heat in the region triggered deadly flooding.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

