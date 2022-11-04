11-year-old made ‘hit list’ of fellow students at Clermont County school, sheriff says

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A sixth-grade student at West Clermont Middle School admitted to making a “hit list” of other students, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

School administrators received word of the list on Thursday around 11 a.m.

They were “made aware of a [sixth] grade student who was displaying a list of names, to include students, whom he planned to harm,” a sheriff’s spokesperson explained.

Administrators began investigating and contacted the sheriff’s SRO.

School staff then conducted a search of the student’s property and recovered the list of names.

The sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Unit responded at the SRO’s request.

The student, aged 11, allegedly told detectives he’d made the list but said he had no intention of carrying it out.

Authorities removed the student from the school and released him to his parents.

Detectives say the student didn’t have access to any guns.

The student faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a school zone filed through juvenile court.

“The safety of staff and students within our schools is and will remain a priority of the Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to encourage students to report any issue that jeopardizes the safety of students on Campus,” said Sheriff Robert S. Leahy.

