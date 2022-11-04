Blueprint-accurate Music Hall model added to Krohn Conservatory holiday show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tropical vacation for $10 in Cincinnati? That’s the promise of the Krohn Conservatory’s annual Celestial Holiday.

Every year, a Tri-State family builds Cincinnati landmarks for the show. This year, it’s a blueprint-accurate model of Music Hall.

“Music Hall took 1,700 hours,” said Krohn Conservatory Manager Mark Huse. “It’s one of their biggest projects ever. It turned out beautifully.”

The show is held every day 10 a.m.-8 p.m. now through Jan. 8. Find out more here.

