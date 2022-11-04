Contests
Breezy and very warm for Friday ahead of Saturday showers

It will also be windy on Saturday with the rain
Tracking above normal temperatures through the first weekend of November along with rain chances.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine will continue through Friday afternoon as very warm air pushes highs in the low-to-mid 70s. The record high for Cincinnati on November 4 is 79° back in 2003, so this will not be record-breaking warmth. Clouds will move in late in the day ahead of a system that will bring rain in the weekend.

Saturday morning starts off dry with cloudy skies, but scattered showers move in Saturday midday and last through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Total rainfall amounts will range from 0.10″ to 0.50″ - nothing significant, but certainly needed in the tri-state as the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is still under a Moderate Drought on the US Drought Monitor.

Sunday will be dry with decreasing clouds, but there won’t be much of a change with temperatures. The weekend will feature highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Next week will start off dry with sunshine through the middle of the work week with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Expect above normal temperatures through the middle of the month of November and near normal precipitation as rain chances increase going into the end of next week.

There are signals of temperatures falling below normal going into the latter half of the month of November. Stay tuned as we get closer to Thanksgiving week!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

