Colerain police arrest juvenile accused of making false active shooter threat
The juvenile faces a felony charge of inducing panic.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police on Friday announced the arrest of a juvenile accused of making a false active shooter threat.
The threat came in Wednesday at 8:32 a.m. against Pleasant Run Middle School in the Northwest Local School District.
A heavy amount of police was dispatched to the middle school in response.
All Northwest Local Schools went into lockdown while police investigated the scene.
District SROs worked with the district to verify the juvenile placed under arrest made the call.
The juvenile faces a charge of inducing panic, a second-degree felony, filed in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.
