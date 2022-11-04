Contests
Communities hold second trick-or-treat for boy who fell ill on Halloween

Heath Worrall got spoiled with candy going from house to house Thursday night!
Heath Worrall
Heath Worrall(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State communities came together Thursday to give a special night out for a young boy who was too sick to go trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Heath Worrall, 5, wore the costume of a “scary executioner”—his words—on Thursday night. He says the black and red on his robe are his favorite colors.

It wasn’t a costume Heath could wear on Monday, Oct. 31, as countless kids his age were out ringing doorbells and gathering candy.

Heath had fallen terribly sick with a stomach bug. “He was, like, dying on the floor, like so sick,” said his mother, Alyssa Bell.

That’s when Alyssa turned to Facebook to ask parents if they had extra candy so Heath could pretend to trick-or-treat after he recovered.

She got flooded with responses.

Residents from Mount Lookout, Oakley, Norwood and Hyde Park all participated Thursday, coming together to support Heath’s Halloween jaunt.

“It’s amazing, you know, the power of moms and the power of children,” Alyssa said. “It’s amazing, and it makes us do crazy things.”

Neighborhood kids even dressed up, with spooky spider inflatables and pumpkins and ghosts out on display.

Heath skipped and hopped joyfully from door to door.

“The power of love. Every mom wants to see a kid happy, so I appreciate that,” Alyssa said.

