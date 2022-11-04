Family remembers father-of-four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington.

Eric crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi. Both he and Graves died.

Eric’s family says Grave was the father of Eric’s girlfriend. The pair were on their way home at the time of the crash.

Tonight after the World Series, a local race car driver was killed in a car crash yesterday outside of Wilmington. Eric Ford’s family also tells us he was a father of four. How they want him remembered tonight on @FOX19. pic.twitter.com/vNZRx86RnI — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) November 4, 2022

Darren Ford, Eric’s cousin, and David Bennett, Eric’s stepfather, are grieving one day later. Darren says he woke up Thursday morning praying the crash hadn’t really happened.

“My family is hurt,” David said. “We all miss him. He was a great guy.”

Eric was a father-of-four.

“He was just a good guy, all the way around,” David said. “He would help anyone in the world he could.”

Darren says Eric recently got into racing and enjoyed quick success in his first race.

“He was kind of an underdog going out there and he got second place,” Darren said. “We were super proud of him. It got us pumped up to race.”

Darren and Eric worked on their cars together. Darren plans to keep working on Eric’s car after his passing.

He says friends and family are going to figure out how to honor him with it.

“I will probably race it, or Chip will take it to show or something here or there, but it’s never going to go anywhere,” Darren said.

“Like I said, we want to honor him, that’s for sure. It’s sucks. It’s like a bad dream.”

