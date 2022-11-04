How to avoid Election Day misinformation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Election Day is quickly approaching, and social media is bound to be rife with misinformation. Some of it may even sound credible. But there are ways to spot false information and sources who provide the unbiased truth.

Experts say many times misinformation comes from someone you may consider trustworthy.

“Usually, it’s being passed to us by someone that we know,” Assistant Professor of Political Science at Miami University Kevin Reuning said. “A lot of the times we say look at the source, right and in most people’s mind, the source is their friend who shared it.”

“Don’t look just to see if they you know, credit a news organization … but is it one you know, in your locale is one that you recognize someplace that you could verify,” Professor, Department of Journalism and School of Public And International Affairs Jeffrey Layne Blevins, PH.D. said.

Dr. Blevins says in addition to checking to see if you have heard of the source, check to see if it is an ad that someone has paid for you to see. Also question the censorship of other viewpoints. “Well, they have the comments shut off, because you have people, sometimes like me, who will be like, Hey, I looked into this!” said Dr. Blevins.

The company Statista, a provider of market and consumer data, said only 26% of Americans are very confident in their ability to recognize fake news; 67% believe it causes a great deal of confusion; and Statista is outing 38.2% of Americans who they say accidentally shared misinformation.

“My best recommendation is to not just get it through your information from social media,” Reuning said. He advised consuming news from publishers in your area like local channels newspapers, or magazines in neighborhoods. These media outlets are more likely to provide neutral, unbiased, and factual information.

Reuning also said the practice can help prevent you from living inside a bubble. “What the company is trying to maximize is usually your viewership. Like they want you on that app as much as possible. And that’s important because what, what tends to happen is that the most sensational things … are the things that get shared the most.”

And when factoring in algorithms that assess how likely you are to engage with a post, you are more likely to only see information that you find more agreeable. Meta states they determine what content they show you based upon how likely you are to engage with the post and your interest.

“It gives this false sense of repetition and that this is really true,” said Dr. Blevins. “Because I’m seeing it from all these, apparently, all these different sources. When in fact, it could be a single bot.”

