How the Tri-State’s drought could put your home’s foundation at risk

Much of Greater Cincinnati sits on clay soil. That’s exactly the problem.
Drought conditions can impact your basement and foundation
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ground is quite literally shrinking under our feet thanks to the Tri-State’s moderate drought conditions, and there’s little relief in sight.

Your home’s foundation could be at risk because of it.

“When we have this dry weather over a long period of time, our clay soils that we live in and our homes are built on, they start to shrink up,” Ohio Basement Authority Sales Manager John Keegan said. “They’re supposed to be expansive soil by nature but during really dry periods it becomes a shrink soil at that point.”

Under normal circumstances, the soil equally absorbs the moisture from rain and snow. But in a drought, cracks or voids are created which can lead to problems when we do get rain or snow. Those cracks create a pathway for the moisture to flow and push against your foundation or flood your basement or crawlspace.

“Now is the time to do it,” Keegan said. “Getting to the foundation as quick as possible is always best case. You don’t want the foundation to continue to move because then the house starts to compensate for itself and starts to break in other areas.”

Keegan says the drought conditions across the Tri-State have kept them busy inspecting homes for damage.

At the Ohio Basement Authority, they check the foundation to see if it is level. They look outside, all around the house, inside the home to see if the walls are level, and they also look for cracks or breaks in the wall.

“Whenever you start to see cracking such as this or sheering away from the drywall that’s not a straight line,” Keegan continued, “it’s a weak point of the wall, so the wall is trying to readdress itself.”

Once the inspection is complete, they will make recommendations for any repairs or follow-up appointments.

