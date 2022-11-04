Judge raises bond to $500K for mom accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge raised the bond to $500,000 after more charges were added for a Norwood mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter.

According to court documents, Rebecca King now faces two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and endangering children.

On Oct. 8, King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint goes on to say that Lily died “by means of blunt impact.”

On Friday, King pleaded guilty to domestic violence stemming from an incident in September, jail records show.

An affidavit states that about a month before Lily died, King, got into a fight with her boyfriend, Bradley Johnson after she drank nearly a 12-pack of beer.

Johnson says King wanted to leave her house and go to her friend’s house with their 5-month-old baby.

“She started going nuts, screaming and saying whatever she could to get a reaction. She then wrestled with her son Andrew, and when that happened, I took my daughter outside,” Johnson stated in the affidavit.

Her 19-year-old son stated to police that King tried to bull-rush him as he was trying to calm his mother down, the affidavit said.

She was then arrested for domestic violence and later released, according to court documents.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, King appeared in court for a pretrial hearing in connection with the killing of her 5-month-old. Court documents say the judge then set her bond at $100,000, and she was only facing one murder charge.

King is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday.

