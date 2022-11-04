Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a putcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story.

Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released of her makes it appear she is being aggressive, but that was far from the case.

It happened Wednesday evening around 8 p.m. in Golf Manor.

Bell called 911 asking officers for help removing tenants from the building on Vera Avenue. She says she lawfully evicted the tenants before they broke into her building through a window.

Once police arrived, according to the incident report, officers assumed it was a civil matter and watched as the tenants removed items from the apartment to a moving truck.

But the encounter became heated, and it ended with Bell being charged with felonious assault, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

Bell said on Thursday it’s unbelievable that her call for help ended with her behind bars. She explains why she pulled out the butcher knife.

“When he came back in, that’s when he turned his body camera on,” Bell said of a Golf Manor police officer. “He said, ‘Put the knife up.’ I said, ‘Why you aren’t doing your job? Do your job, keep them out of my house.”

Bell says she retaliated in the self-defense. She says she ultimately felt the need to grab the knife because the tenants punched her multiple times, at least once in front of the officers.

She shared a video she took on her cell phone which shows one man appearing to be held back from going after her. She says of the tenants hit her first.

“This is where she stood on the step, swung over and hit me,” Bell said referencing the video.

She says when police arrived she continued to feel threatened because the tenants came into her home while police were there.

Police did not release camera footage because it is pending redaction, but they did release pictures appearing to show the tenants standing in the doorway. Bell says they were actually in her apartment, which is why she felt the need to get the knife.

The Golf Manor Police department says the police body cameras are new to the department.

Bell will be in court Friday.

